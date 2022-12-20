This New Cloud-Based Software Improves Capability of Indoor LED Solutions

Daktronics is providing additional flexibility to their indoor LED display technology. Now businesses, schools, offices and more can take advantage of the All-in-One Smart display with the simplicity of a cloud-based control system.

“The narrow pixel pitch (NPP) All-in-One Smart LED display was originally designed as a high-resolution option for business conference rooms and training centers,” explained Taylor Nilson, Daktronics market manager. “We are excited to bring this product to multiple markets with the option of our powerful and proven Venus Control Suite software. Indoor LED displays are much easier to see from any angle and in any lighting—even direct sunlight—and it is a reliable, long-lasting solution.”

Venus Control Suite is the software used for thousands of Daktronics LED and LCD displays nationwide. The software enables users to design content and create a schedule for multiple Daktronics displays from one device, such as a laptop, tablet or smartphone.

“Including Venus Control Suite as an optional software allows customers with existing displays the ability to expand their digital network with the new All-In-One Smart display, said Nilson. “Depending on the placement of the screen, content can be informational, educational, entertaining, or promotional, and Venus Control Suite allows the operator to change the content almost instantly.”

Daktronics is installing the All-in-One Smart display in retail stores and restaurants, in healthcare organizations and financial institutions, throughout the interiors of school campuses, in large classrooms and auditoriums, and anywhere that requires high-resolution viewing with easily changeable messaging.

The display is available in 110, 138, 165, and 220-inch diagonal sizes with a standard 16:9 aspect ratio, 1920x1080 resolution. It has a built-in operating system and features multiple input options: plug-and-play HDMI, remote-controlled on-screen user settings, and Venus Control Suite software.