WOW Factor Engaged—Watch These 3D Billboards Bring Customized Content to Life

By Wayne Cavadi
( Systems Contractor News )
LianTronics glasses-free 3D effect leaves walkers by with jaws dropped.

Two animated pandas coming to life in 3D, jumping off the side of a billboard.
(Image credit: LianTronics)

The 3D billboard craze is one that certainly grabs our attention. Whether they are on the side of buildings in busy city squares or on display at tradeshows, one simply can't stop and stare when objects seem to come directly at you... especially when you don't have to wear those silly red and blue glasses of yesteryear.

A dog wears retro 3D glasses with soda and popcorn.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LianTronics is doing just that, bringing the wow factor in more than 30 projects across more than 20 cities. Whether it is cute little pandas jumping off a billboard or a car coming right at you at ISE 2023, LianTronics "The WOW" glasses-free 3D solution brings customized content to life. 

First, check out some of the amazing work in various cities on this fun LinkedIn video (opens in new tab).  Then, take a look at this YouTube video to see some cool features and how it all comes together. 

Wayne Cavadi
Content Manager

Wayne Cavadi is the content manager of Systems Contractor News. Prior to taking a leap into the Pro AV industry, Wayne was a journalist and content lead for Turner Sports, covering the NCAA, PGA, and Major and Minor League Baseball. His work has been featured in a variety of national publications including Bleacher Report, Lindy's Magazine, MLB.com and The Advocate. When not writing, he hosts the DII Nation Podcast, committed to furthering the stories and careers of NCAA Division II student-athletes. Follow his work on Twitter at @WayneCavadi_2 or the SCN mag (opens in new tab) Twitter page.