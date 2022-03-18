Theory Audio Design Announce Custom Installation Solutions Are Now Available

Premium audio brand, Theory Audio Design, announced the ic6 high-output in-ceiling loudspeakers, pendant housings, and pre-construction brackets are now available for shipping. The new custom installation solutions provide dealers, integrators, architects, and designers with a premium audio option for virtually any residential or commercial installation.

[Executive Q&A: Theory Audio Design Aims High]

Theory’s product ecosystem is unique in that offers many of the advantages of professional audio products–effortless dynamics, high efficiency, and rugged durability–but with the sonic delicacy, detail, and resolution of the best high-end high-fidelity loudspeakers. Add Theory’s intelligent full-system design approach with automatically tailored DSP and you get startling performance at a tremendous value.

(Image credit: Theory Audio Design)

As the first in-ceiling loudspeaker in the Theory product line, the ic6 provides installation flexibility. A discreet and highly capable solution, the ic6 is ideal for residential or commercial installations, surround sound or distributed audio, and even outdoors when paired with Theory’s optional all-weather grille. The ic6 can also be installed in open-ceiling and exposed environments when integrated into one of Theory’s pendant housings. Available in a paintable matte white or matte black (available with matching black grille) and gloss black (available soon), Theory’s pendant housings allow the ic6 to seamlessly blend into any décor.

[Theory Audio Design Enhances Automator Software]

Theory’s new in-ceiling loudspeakers offer a maximum output of 112dB thanks to the advanced polymer compression drivers and 6-inch carbon fiber woofer. For large, distributed installs, the ic6 includes a switch-selectable 70V/100v transformer that can be driven direct by Theory’s forthcoming DLC-250.4 4-channel loudspeaker controllers. For commercial installations, the ic6 is UL-certified for fire signaling and for use in air-handling spaces.