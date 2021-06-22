Theory Audio Design Enhances Automator Software

The What: Theory Audio Design is updating its Automator software for the ALC-1809 Amplified Loudspeaker Controller. Automator version 2.0 allows installers to deploy Theory surround systems utilizing two of the company’s ALC-1809 Loudspeaker Controllers simultaneously for systems up to 9.4.4 or 7.4.6.

The What Else: At the nucleus of every Theory loudspeaker system is the ALC-1809, 9-channel Amplified Loudspeaker Controller. With 1,800W and 96 kHz/32-bit digital signal processing, the ALC-1809 is the AV version of an integrator’s swiss army knife, combining the functionality of five products in one: a multi-channel DSP processor, high power multichannel home theater and distributed audio amplifier, multichannel mixing amplifier, multichannel bass manager, and high-resolution loudspeaker processor, all in a stylish, 1U package.

Automator runs on the ALC-1809 and the intuitive interface walks installers through a simple five-step system configuration. With a single ALC, a 7.2 or 5.2.2 system can be configured from start to finish in only 15 minutes. With the latest software update, installers are now able to use two ALC-1809s to configure systems up to 9.4.4 or 7.4.6 just as easily. The new update also offers a start up wizard that makes setting up the first system even easier; new simplified wiring graphics and tabular wiring diagram that is printable; new and improved speaker layout diagram; optimized bass management across two ALCs (with a minimum of two subs); speaker distances can now be entered as feet or meters.

The Bottom Line: Automator 2.0 now gives integrators the ability to deploy and configure surround sound systems with up to 18 loudspeakers.