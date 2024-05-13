The Tweetup Uncovered

Our readers wanted to know about the genesis of the Tweetup, an event where AV industry professionals get together during InfoComm to hang out and network. AV Technology’s content director, Cindy Davis went to one of the event originators, Tim Albright, President of AVNation Media.

Albright said, “The Tweetup happened rather organically at InfoComm. Twitter (now X) had become a popular gathering point for all sorts of AV professionals. With the rise of the hashtag #AVTweeps, people from all over the industry had a spot to share ideas, concerns, and trends. When they all gathered at InfoComm in 2011, the idea was struck to meet these disparate Twitter fellows IRL (in real life).

If anyone were to be credited for starting the first Tweetup, it's Linda Seid Frembes, who is currently the customer community and customer communications leas at Agiloft.

The first few Tweetups were ad hoc at a local bar, with various manufacturers paying for drinks. In 2013, AVNation took on the cost and responsibility of organizing the event. Now, it’s evolved into an in-person networking event for those you meet online.

Today the Tweetup is the best walkthrough party the week of InfoComm. There is no pressure, no pretense. Come by any time between 4 and 6 pm on Wednesday, June 12 in room W 305 and network. Stay for five minutes or two hours. It’s entirely up to you. For AVNation, it’s a chance for us to say ‘thank you’ to an incredible industry. AVNation podcast hosts will be there, as well as manufacturers, AV users, dealers, and industry icons will be there.

I call the Tweetup a walkthrough party for a reason. It’s a place where those attending InfoComm 2024 can swing by the event (W 305), grab a refreshment, a bite to eat, and meet some of the best AV professionals. The Tweetup isn’t designed to be a destination. It’s a rest stop on your way to whatever else you have going on that evening.”

Want to attend the Tweetup at InfoComm 2024 in Las Vegas? You’re in luck; tell them you’re a guest of Cindy Davis, and you’re in! Busted. You don’t need to know someone, and it’s not by "invitation only," but you do need to register. Everyone is welcome. Register here.

avtechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for tech managers. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

[Check out the InfoComm 2024 Impulses]