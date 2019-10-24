The Sextant Group Acquired by NV5

The Sextant Group been acquired by NV5 Global (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions. As part of NV5’s Engineering & Technology group, this new partnership is designed to strengthen The Sextant Group’s ability to provide clients with a broader range of services from a single entity, according to the company.

"The acquisition of The Sextant Group positions NV5 as a national leader in building technologies. The company is a strategic fit with our fast-growing technology group and significantly differentiates our MEP design offerings to our national and international clients, specifically in the high education, hospitality, corporate, civic, and healthcare market sectors," said Dickerson Wright PE, chairman and CEO of NV5. "With The Sextant Group’s technology capabilities, NV5 can play an increasingly important role in the design or retrofit of smart buildings.”

The Sextant Group’s president emeritus, Mark Valenti CTS, added: “We are looking forward to our future with NV5 with great optimism. This acquisition brings tremendous opportunities and benefits for our staff and clients. NV5 shares our commitment to discovery, innovation, impact, and process.”