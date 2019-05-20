The Human Nature of Cybersecurity (EDUCAUSE Review)

"In 1999, Bruce Schneier popularized the concept that cybersecurity is about people, process, and technology. Yet two decades later, we still focus much more on technology than on the other two dimensions. For a long time, when the cybersecurity community did consider the human aspect, this was done within the context that 'humans are the weakest link.' I would argue, instead, that understanding humans is the weakest link in cybersecurity."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Even the best laid cybersecurity plans can be thwarted by user error. EDUCAUSE Review shares some key considerations to help us better understand campus users, build meaningful cybersecurityawareness with them, and foster network behaviors that will keep institutional data safe.