The Digital Transformation in Higher Education and Its Aftereffects (The EvoLLLution)

"Much has been written over the past six months about the sudden pivot this past spring by colleges and universities to digital educational delivery in response to the coronavirus pandemic. We know now from reports and conversations with colleagues that certain institutions fared better than others. Those that already delivered significant program content online were better prepared to make the shift when the pandemic struck. The many challenges that emerged from this abrupt and unexpected virtual migration have significantly tested our industry and continue to impact every aspect of our academic lives."—Source: The EvoLLLution

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The quick shift to online learning necessitated by the pandemic has both underscored the need for digital transformation and accelerated its adoption. Solutions that schools turned to out of need during campus closures will likely impact higher ed long after the pandemic ends.