The Class of 2023: The AV/IT Teams of Higher Ed

I have been covering the AV industry for more than 20 years, and I can categorically state that I’ve never met a community of peers more willing to share ideas than those in higher education. There’s always a bit of friendly coorpertition, but everyone quickly supports their counterparts and helps to celebrate each other's accomplishments.

The individuals on the AV/IT team are the unsung heroes of the university campus. Their work helps ensure classroom technology is up-and-running, easy to use, and engaging. They are on the front line when new technologies are announced that will benefit the campus and classroom. Their work contributes to the university's bottom line by attracting new students and maintaining current students.

It’s with great pleasure that AV Technology contributing writer Macy O’Hearn, and I can help the AV/IT teams from 13 colleges and universities from around the globe celebrate the completion of AV/IT projects at their respective institutions.

While at InfoComm 2022, James King, assistant director of AV Services at UNLV’s Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine (opens in new tab), was excited to share with me that he was part of the AV Services team, which was formed to support the AV needs of the school of medicine. As if supply chain issues hadn’t been enough of a challenge during the past few years, the team was formed just six months before the opening of the Medical Education Building. Check out the AV/IT Teams opening feature. I think you’ll be as impressed as I was.

You’ll also want to see the fine work from the AV/IT teams from the University of Southern California, Digital Creative Lab; University of Québec in Montreal, School of Management; North Carolina State University, James B. Hunt Jr. Library; Husson University, School of Technology and Innovation; Stevens Institute of Technology; NC State, Classroom Lecture Capture; Sonic College; Virginia Tech, Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology; Hinds Community College, Workforce Division; Institut de Recherche contre les Cancers de l’Appareil Digestif; City University of Hong Kong; Bridgewater State University, Cyber Range and Security Operations Center.

Check back here as well will be posting each case study in the coming days.

Congratulations to each of the AV/Teams for outstanding work.