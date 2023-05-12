The Class of 2023: Bridgewater State University, Cyber Range and Security Operations Center

Steven Zuromski, vice president of IT and chief information officer (left); Kelley Baran, assistant vice president of BSU (Image credit: Bridgewater State University)

AV/IT TEAM: Steven Zuromski, vice president of IT and chief information officer; Kelley Baran, assistant vice president; Julie Cummings, assistant director of IT/Project Management; Lisa Grosshart, IT/director of Integrated Technology Solutions; Jon Lukin, Integrated Technology Solutions designer

GOALS: Bridgewater State University (opens in new tab) (BSU), a public state university in Massachusetts, recently received funding from a federal grant and partner organizations to develop the Cyber Range. Additionally, the university is developing a Security Operations Center (SOC) and developing undergraduate and graduate programs in cybersecurity.

Similar to a flight simulator, a cyber range provides cyber professionals with an immersive cybersecurity simulation environment, allowing them to experience and respond to real-world cyber attacks, such as malware or ransomware, in a safe virtual environment.

Students learn how to develop augmented reality content in the Center’s lab spaces, using the 86-inch ViewBoard interactive displays to collaborate and create. (Image credit: Bridgewater State University)

CHALLENGES: We expect the SOC to be open in Summer 2023, barring any unforeseen delays in construction or equipment approvals and deliveries. Reaching out to other municipalities beyond those introduced to the Cyber Range, and filling future seats, may be a challenge to generate the projected revenue. Accreditation may pose another challenge.

The range will be equipped with an 18-by-7-foot video wall at the front of the room, 25-inch dual-screen monitors with high-end workstations, and multiple pan-tilt-zoom cameras, speakers, and microphones to provide the highest-quality HyFlex learning experience for remote participants. (Image credit: Bridgewater State University)

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: BSU is developing affordable, world-class cybersecurity education and training programs that will significantly improve the preparation and diversification of this critically needed skilled workforce.

Those responsible for cybersecurity within their respective organizations must receive regular, updated training to stay ahead of cyber criminals, and this training must include the opportunity to work collaboratively on real-world scenarios. The Cyber Range and SOC enhance the classroom experience by bringing state-of-the-art, hands-on experiences within reach of individuals, governmental entities, non-profit organizations, and corporations.

The main training room is 1,225 square feet and will have the capacity to train up to 24 students during a session. The facility is engineered with a state-of-the-art audio/visual and lighting control system to deliver an immersive cybersecurity training experience. The range will be equipped with an 18-by-7-foot video wall at the front of the room, 25-inch dual-screen monitors with high-end workstations, and multiple pan-tilt-zoom cameras, speakers, and microphones to provide the highest-quality HyFlex learning experience for remote participants.

Directly attached to the main cyber range will be a welcome center to greet guests, an AV control room, and an executive debriefing room with space for six to eight individuals. The briefing room will be equipped with Zoom Rooms video conferencing capabilities.

