The Class of 2023: Husson University, School of Technology and Innovation

Husson University, School of Technology and Innovation

A major goal of the project was to provide students with a comprehensive, portable kit of extended reality equipment that would allow them to perform all foundational immersive technology projects. In addition, the kit had to be easily mailed out to remote students.

Husson University School of Technology and Innovation

Husson University School of Technology and Innovation

CHALLENGES: The first challenge for building the kit included deciding which specific devices would be included. There are many options and finding the right equipment that was easy to use and complemented the curriculum was critical. Additionally, once equipment was decided, it was a challenge to find and design a case that would adequately house all individual equipment pieces, while adequately protecting them. The size of the case was critical, as some of the cases would be sent to remote students and intelligent decisions needed to be made so as to minimize shipping costs. Additional challenges included setting up the technical infrastructure to simulcast individual XR equipment, like an Oculus VR headset, to digital display boards in the classroom. This simulcast feature is critical for teaching, but it is also a critical infrastructure feature that allows students to present their projects to fellow students.

XR 177 Extended Reality Kits (iPad, high-powered mini projector, Oculus Quest 2)

FINAL INSTALL/USER BENEFITS: Students benefit from the kits because learning how to use the equipment is their onramp to the Extended Reality degree and exploring the true core of immersive technologies. The kits are portable and can be signed out for the semester. This allows students to take the kits home to use for the entire duration of the course. Remote learners can engage because the kits are easily mailed out, and students then ship the kits back when the course is completed. Additionally, individuals outside of the Extended Reality program can sign out the kits to develop projects not specifically associated with XR 177. 

