Televic Conference Establishes North American Division

Televic Conference has opened a dedicated international office in the United States. The office, Televic’s third international office after China and France, will support the growing domestic market needs. The new division will be led by the sales manager who will work in tandem with the distribution partners AVEO Systems (U.S.) and DataVisual (Canada).

“Our new U.S. office is the next step in our goal to expand our presence and market share in North America”, said Bart Deschodt, Televic Conference general manager. “A dedicated office supports the growing number of request from customers.”

Televic Group CEO Thomas Verstraeten added: “Our commitment to innovation, which we showcased again at ISE 2018, puts us in the perfect position to supply demanding customers in the U.S. with total conference solutions.”

The North American division is helmed by Peter Papageorge as sales manager and supported by Sean Murtha as product specialist. Papageorge has more than 20 years of AV sales management experience and has led the Televic conferencing business through a former distributor. Murtha brings 10 years of international institutional product support experience to the table and will be instrumental to guide the technology road map for the American market.

“Televic’s recent technology advances has secured the company’s leading position in the conferencing category. What’s more, expanding audio and video distribution capabilities has increased opportunities for municipalities, education, hospitality, courts and corporate projects,” said Papageorge.

Televic Conference is part of the Televic Group, which has already a presence in Sacramento, CA through its Televic Rail division. Both divisions will share a common back office in order to leverage their growth in the U.S. market.

Televic Conference products are distributed in the United States by Aveo Systems, Inc.