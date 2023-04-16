Telelogos Bring Advanced Content, Management Solutions to Philips Tableaux

Telelogos software has been approved as the first remote device management solution for the new Philips Tableaux range of Advanced Color ePaper displays.

Philips Tableaux ePaper displays are an innovative series of full-color, energy-efficient, and eco-friendly digital signage that runs 24/7, unplugged and with zero power.

Telelogos’ software solution enables easy remote management of displays, including changing content, across the sectors, including in retail, corporate, and education environments. Harnessing the power of the Android SoC within the Philips Tableaux displays, Telelogos provides the functionality needed to manage content, applications, and security, and to take remote control of the display.

“Our longstanding partnership with Telelogos made this latest collaboration incredibly easy and Our Philips Tableaux range has made an immediate impact with our customers, delivering on the energy savings and sustainable business opportunities they need," explained Tim de Ruiter, global business development and partnerships director at PPDS (opens in new tab). "We have been delighted to collaborate with Telelogos to bring this solution into the mix just a couple of months after our Tableaux launch.”