Telecine’s Launches Fun Weather Report Mash Ups for Digital Signage

Telecine Multimedia, a media company specializing in digital signage content has launched its third subscription-based content service called LifeStyle. This digital signage solution puts information in front of people and mashes up weather data to help decision-making for doing activities people love. Forecasts tuned to personal lifestyles and pursuits is the driver behind a fun, light-hearted new automated subscription content service from Telecine that complements the weather content used on many digital signage networks.

(Image credit: Telecine)

“I love nothing more than to take my dog Arthur out for long hikes, but it’s not so fun when the weather turns abruptly," said Justin Lachovsky, director of sales, and marketing for Telecine. "With LifeStyle I can get an hourly forecast. Maybe you want to go for a sail, wouldn’t it be nice to know not only the forecast but wind and tidal times? These auto-updated, customizable subscription feeds are meant as light-hearted complements to familiar weather services provided by multiple resources, not as replacements. But the information is just as timely, built around "mash-ups" of data from trusted resources like national weather services. Forecasts tuned to personal lifestyles and pursuits is the driver of our new content solution, LifeStyle."

(Image credit: Telecine)

Content for LifeStyle is built in HTML5-web-based presentation technology that allows easy animation and dynamic content updates. Content sequences have a first and second component, showing general conditions like temperature and humidity, and then color-coded green, amber, and red indicators for the other readings. Versions are available in landscape and portrait screen orientations, and in light and dark background versions. The subscription-based content goes beyond sky conditions and temperatures to look at what upcoming weather might mean for that day. It's automated, designed in a lighthearted way, and easily merged into the schedules of almost any mainstream digital signage platform.