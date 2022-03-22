Telecine Launches Air Quality Digital Sensor and Signage Content

Telecine Multimedia, a media company specializing in digital signage content, announced the launch of a new product called AQ, or AirQuality. AQ can provide those who work in or visit your building with an automated, sensor-driven content feed on displays that show the real-time state of air quality, across multiple indicators-from temperature and humidity to carbon dioxide and particulates levels. Dynamic, templated digital charts show and explain current conditions in simple, at-a-glance graphics, based on data from indoor air quality sensors.

[Digital Signage: The Future Is Bright]

(Image credit: Telecine Multimedia)

“We’re offering an additional notification system for workplaces and other venues that can simply, and cost-effectively make people aware of ongoing air quality conditions, as well as threats from gas build-ups and leaks,” said Justin Lachovsky, director of sales and marketing for Telecine. “By utilizing dedicated air sensors and data from existing building systems, we can automatically push real-time status levels and alerts to digital signage displays--letting people inside know about everything from humidity and air pressure conditions to carbon monoxide and ozone levels.

"Air quality can directly impact health, so having an accurate, ongoing understanding of current conditions--both outdoors and inside--is important for millions of people, especially those with lung or heart issues. Up to date reporting provides an early warning system for people particularly impacted by air quality issues, but more broadly sends a message to building tenants, workers, and guests that they are in a safe, healthy environment and that their health matters.”