TEKVOX Introduces Long-Range 4K HDBaseT Extender

The What: TEKVOX has released the 79084S HDBaseT 2.0 transmitter-receiver pair. The 79048S is capable of sending full HD video with high fidelity a distance of up to 325 feet, or 100 meters, in a single Cat-6a cable run.

The What Else: All TEKVOX systems are assembled, programmed, and tested in the company’s central Texas facility and are pre-integrated with required cables, ready to install. Programming and cabling is customized for each room solution and new installations are added to the customers AV management system with no programming or data entry.

“Upgrading to an all-digital managed system is now in reach for nearly every school,” Jim Reinhart, CEO of TEKVOX, said. “More importantly, this technology can be built upon and upgraded with confidence.”

The Bottom Line: With a maximum power consumption of only 18W, and a compact form factor, the BT150P makes it simple to connect distant digital video sources to a display with no video distortion or need for armored cable.