TechLogix Networx Expands Into Fiber-Enabled Network Switching

Wisconsin-based TechLogix Networx is expanding into network switching with the fiber-enabled TL-NS42-POE.

Now available, the TechLogix TL-NS42-POE provides Gigabit ethernet switching via four twisted pair ports, one fiber SFP port, and one SFP/RJ45 combo port. It's ideal for long network runs and merging copper and fiber optic network equipment.

In addition to residential and commercial data networking, the TL-NS42-POE also supports several features required for security and access control. All twisted pair ports support 30W PoE and 12KV surge protection, and redundant power inputs with reverse power protection allow for local or remote power.

The TL-NS42-POE supports multimode or single mode fiber when paired with corresponding SFP transceivers modules.

"As residential and commercial projects rapidly adopt fiber optic cabling, our partners increasingly demand electronics with native fiber connections," explains Christopher Melendy, TechLogix Director of Product Management. "Most fiber-enabled network switches either overload on fiber SFP ports or only support a single slot. The TL-NS42-POE provides two SFP ports, allowing switches to be daisy-chained, thereby reducing the amount of cable required."

