TD SYNNEX Announces New Network Security Offerings for AV integrators

The TD SYNNEX Corporation VISUALSolv business unit today announced new network security offerings catered to AV integrators. Available through TD SYNNEX SERVICESolv, the Reseller-Enabled Vulnerability Assessment Program offers complimentary vulnerability scans for up to five public-facing IP addresses, enabling integrators to capture point-in-time snapshots of their customers’ external-facing IT assets.

“Network security continues to play an increasingly significant role within AV as integrators work with customers to eliminate vulnerabilities on a more regular basis,” said Sandi Stambaugh, senior vice president, product management, TD SYNNEX. “TD SYNNEX is pleased to invest in additional resources to help integrators provide greater value and gain more market share as they’re challenged to think like network security administrators and act as trusted security advisors.”

[As Higher Ed Data Challenges Grow, So Do Security Threats]

TD SYNNEX provides a detailed report as part of the initial assessment, which is then reviewed by a vendor-neutral security subject matter expert. Commonly identified vulnerabilities include configuration issues, unpatched systems, unsecured and unknown devices, obsolete equipment, and unlicensed software. The program identifies vulnerabilities 97 percent of the time, resulting in new sales in security products and services. Those who participate average year-over-year security product growth of 79 percent, while those who don’t average 29 percent.

As the pro AV landscape continues to grow with emerging use cases and “non-traditional” devices connecting to the network, including IoT devices, TD SYNNEX is committed to offering proactive solutions for network security that include the latest products and training opportunities as well as access to certified Pro AV engineers.

“Our Reseller-Enabled Vulnerability Assessment Program provides a unique opportunity for TD SYNNEX customers, including those within the AV space, as the industry continues to face new challenges in network security,” said Joe Pittillo, senior vice president, services, North America, TD SYNNEX. “We encourage both existing and new partners to leverage our team of experts as they look to build a stronger security practice in 2022.”