As higher ed data challenges grow, so do security threats (EdScoop)

"For universities trying to manage, protect and use data in a more robust way, many challenges and opportunities are ahead, one higher education CIO says on a new episode of the PrioritiesEDU podcast."—Source: EdScoop

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This episode of the PrioritiesEDU podcast tackles the data challenges higher ed is facing and their corresponding security concerns. “I think at the end of the day, the thing that we need to keep in the forefront of our mind is data is not only a challenge, it’s a tremendous opportunity,” says Jerry Sheehan, San Diego State University's chief information officer, adding, “I think the structural question that we really have is how we manage the institutional strategy in this regard.”