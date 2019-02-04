TASCAM to Introduce New Range of AV Solutions at ISE 2019

At ISE 2019, TASCAM will showcase a brand-new range of innovative AV products for system integrators and installers on its booth 14-C120, aimed at education, corporate/industrial users and governmental institutions.

“Our focus is on providing solutions rather than just products and at ISE 2019 we are inviting AV integrators, distributors and consultants to meet our team on the booth to discover the benefits of working with TASCAM AV solutions”, said Chris Wright, vice president of business development EMEA for TEAC.

Beyond these new solutions, TASCAM will also be showing several key products from its existing product range, including the Model 24 Recorder/Mixer, the ML-16D/ML-32D Dante/AES67 multi-channel audio interfaces, the MZ-223/MZ-372 Zone Mixers, as well as the Dante/AES67 enabled stereo SS-R250N and 64 channel DA-6400 audio recorder/players.

These 4K / HD video encoding, streaming, recording and decoding bi-directional devices support HEVC/H.265 or H.264. With a compact 1U ½ rack size, these can be rack-mounted or screwed under a desk, but the attractive styling won’t look out of place on a desktop.

Features include simultaneous AV encoding, streaming, recording and decoding over corporate networks and WANs, live streaming via the Internet, plus automatic FTP upload of recorded files to a network or cloud storage. Utilizing open streaming formats and protocols, the VS-R series support CDNs and online live platforms such as YouTube, Wowza, Ustream, AWS Elemental MediaLive, AWS CloudFront and others.

This 1U 8 x 8 Matrix Mixer provides 8 Mic/Line inputs, 8 Line outputs and stereo USB I/O compatible with software/cloud-based conferencing platforms. Powerful internal DSP mixing and routing, plus multiple audio processing functions make it ideal for many applications including meeting rooms, huddle spaces, court rooms, restaurants, stores, banqueting rooms and others.

DSP functions provide a compressor, 4 band parametric EQ and auto level control for each input. The output section features a 10 band EQ, high / low pass filter, delay, and a limiter function per output. All these parameters can be adjusted and saved to any of 50 scene memories, along with mixing/routing settings. To make audio for announcements clearer, automatic ducking and ambient noise compensator functions are also available.

A flexible range of Dante/AES67 Compact Processors with 4 channels of Mic, Line and AES-EBU audio I/O in various configurations in a compact 1U ½ rack size. Up to 24 bit 96kHz sample rates, with internal DSP mixing, plus functions like routing, EQ, auto-ducking, dynamics and automatic control of levels and noise compensation.

TASCAM MM-4D/In, ML-4D/Out, MM-2D & AE-4D

Available with Euroblock/Phoenix or XLR connections, they can be used for a wide range of applications. The in-built DSP mixes the physical I/O plus up to 4 streams in and out via the AoIP network, so that no costly separate processor is needed: this is a key advantage, as in this product category, most competing Dante/AES67 interface units have no processing/mixing capability at all.

This free, easy-to-use app facilitates the configuration of one or more TASCAM MX/MM/ML/AE units. It facilitates the quick implementation simple applications but can still handle complex scenarios with ease. Competing solutions offer a heavyweight approach.

It allows installers to quickly setup the mixing/routing and DSP functions and then save presets for different scenarios. It can also select the simple controls that will be exposed to end users via the EZ-Connect app. It is compatible with Microsoft Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS devices.

This control app is designed for end-users with simple controls for selection, volume, etc. It is compatible with Microsoft Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS devices. Functions that are exposed for user control via the TASCAM MX-Connect and DCP-Connect apps are made available within EZ-Connect so that end users are not required to deal with any complex settings.