Tao Group Turns to 1 SOUND (Again) for 'Sonically Sophisticated' Design

The Tao Group is no stranger to 1 SOUND solutions. To bring an elevated level of sonic sophistication to its newest venue, it enlisted Anthem Productions to complete a seamless audio integration for the Crane Club.

The 24,000 square-foot space, described as a vibrant dining experience located in the heart of the Meatpacking District, has an elegant design. The Tao Group sought an audio system capable of delivering exceptional sound quality across multiple floors, that varied in needs. Knowing the sonic quality, and 1 SOUND’s Custom Shop department, Anthem Productions ensured a fully color-matched, thoughtfully designed audio system that enhanced the guest experience.

In the grand yet intimate double-height main dining room, Anthem integrated 1 SOUND’s Cannon C6 and C8 loudspeakers. The Cannon Series is known for its high-fidelity sonic quality and extended low-frequency. The value of using the Cannon Series is because of their sonic clarity and intelligibility, this allows diners to have conversations and listen longer without being fatigued by sound. The extended low end of the Cannons is especially valuable for a seat that might be further from a subwoofer, that seat still clearly hears the full vocal range down to 60 or 55 Hz.

The distributed Cannon C6s and C8s were mounted using the Swivel Mount accessory which is a virtually invisible mount offering horizontal and down tilt. Anthem used the C-Clamp and L-Bracket accessories for mounting to the walls where they needed the Cannons at a full 90-degree angle. For bass, the FSUB45 Floor Subwoofers and WSUB45 Wall Subwoofers were implemented. These subwoofers are ultra-compact with fast-responding, melodic bass. The FSUB45 stands only 7.5 inches tall, while the WSUB45 is only 6.5 inches wide. Anthem was able to distribute these subwoofers and hide them in or under furniture.

In the bar and lounge, Anthem deployed Cannon C8s. The Cannon C8 has a capability of 120 dB max SPL, giving this area flexibility for wanting to create a high-energy experience later in the night or for private events. The loudspeakers were color-matched by 1 SOUND’s Custom Shop to the wall they were mounted on. As for the mezzanine level private dining rooms Cannon C5s were mounted using the C-Clamp accessory and color-matched to each room and were supported with FSUB45s.

“We have taken a five-star approach to every aspect of this project from décor to table settings to the culinary experience,” said Noah Tepperberg, co-CEO of Tao Group, “This is by far the most formal restaurant we’ve ever been a part of."

Anthem Productions was able to work with the Crane Club’s design vision by utilizing the custom options from 1 SOUND. The venue required an audio system that would not only deliver premium audio performance but also integrate seamlessly into its sophisticated design. To meet these needs, 1 SOUND provided five distinct custom color variations of their loudspeakers—shades of red, pink, white, and beige/brown—that blended with the venue’s elegant aesthetic. The system was strategically installed in various locations throughout the venue, including the intimate bar area, main dining room, and private dining spaces. The result is a fully immersive, high-fidelity experience that supports the dynamic atmosphere of the restaurant.