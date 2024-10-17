NYC Nightclub Keeps the Music Bumping with a 1 SOUND Audio System

The Moxy Hotel, located on New York City's Lower East Side, is no stranger to 1 SOUND audio systems. 1 SOUND is incorporated into Silver Lining Lounge, a piano bar; Sake No Hana, a modern Japanese restaurant; the Highlight Room, a rooftop cocktail lounge; and The Fix, a bar and all-day cafe. Now, Little Sister Lounge is joining the roster with a complete audio upgrade.

Little Sister Lounge, a nightclub by Tao Group, is an exclusive underground cocktail lounge reminiscent of the LES in the 1990s. After becoming familiar with 1 SOUND through its performance in neighboring venues within the Moxy Hotel and Tao Group sister venues, the nightclub decided to upgrade its audio system to an 1 SOUND system for its proven quality and reliability.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

Installed by Anthem SSL Productions, the club embraced 1 SOUND’s Contour CT28s that are horizontally deployed with the Horizontal Mounting Bracket accessory. The Contours were the go-to because of their clarity and lack of distortion at high volumes. The CT28 has a max SPL of 140 dB. It has a three-way crossover, so the full bandwidth is pronounced with high sonic intelligibility. Because this room is constructed to feel like a cozy cavern-like space with rounded ceilings, the Contour’s constant directivity horn design helped control the sound directivity. This limits the amount of sound bleeding behind the speaker down to 200 Hz, resulting in a cleaner listening environment.

To pair with the impact of the CT28, 1 SOUND’s SUB215 subwoofers were distributed in the nightclub. These subwoofers deliver deep, fast-responding, and musical bass. Utilizing its two 15-inch low frequency drivers with the newest tetracoil technology, this subwoofer also has a max SPL of 140 dB. Behind the DJ, in the VIP lounge, there are two Cannon C8s deployed. With a bandwidth down to 55 Hz, a max SPL of 120 dB, and its coaxially mounted compression driver, these small point sources bring the impact needed to support the smaller corners of the club where you want the energy to remain consistent throughout the venue.

Anthem Productions utilized 1 SOUND’s Custom Shop Concierge to find a color match for the venue for the loudspeakers. Little Sister Lounge received a fully custom audio system that matched their venue and the elegant atmosphere that Little Sister creates.