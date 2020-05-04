Symetrix Releases Composer 7.3 with Multitrack Audio Recording

The What: Symetrix has released Composer 7.3, the latest version of its Windows programming software for Edge, Radius NX, Prism, and Solus NX DSPs.

The What Else: New features in this update include multitrack audio recording, web-based event scheduler, support for new W Series remotes, new device integrations, and more.

Multitrack Audio Recording allows a Radius NX device to record up to eight tracks of audio simultaneously to an external USB device. Audio tracks may be recorded individually or grouped into multi-channel modules of up to eight channels per module.

The designer places one or more Recording Modules into the Design window of a Radius NX processor in Symetrix Composer. Each Recording Module has its own start/stop controls, assignable storage location on the USB drive, file naming configuration, and audio settings.

The W Series remotes expand Symetrix’s control options with IP-based remote controls powered by PoE. With four variants providing different combinations of rotary encoders, momentary buttons, and OLED displays, W Series remotes provide system designers with flexible control options that can be deployed with an Ethernet connection to a PoE switch or an inline PoE power injector.

W Series remotes leverage the same familiar programming interface used to program Symetrix ARC remotes and are available in black or white versions for both US and UK/EU form factors.

The Web-based Event Scheduler and all Control Server apps are designed to provide simple, direct access to system control from any device with a web browser regardless of the manufacturer or operating system of that device.

From any device with a web browser, a user can view existing scheduled events, make changes to existing events, or add new events. This eliminates the need for a dedicated computer running Composer software for adding/editing events. Users are able to control the functionality of the system without having access to modify the DSP programming of the system.

The Web-based Event Scheduler can also be accessed by any computer on the local network allowing administration of the system from anywhere within the local networking cloud.

Symetrix Composer 7.3 also adds Intelligent Module support for direct integration of:

Alcorn McBride V-Page paging station

Attero Tech Zip4 paging station

Audix Network Device Control DN4 and DN43 microphone interfaces

ClockAudio TIM-1000 microphone

Linea Research amplifiers

Powersoft Mezzo amplifiers

Visionary Solutions E4100 and D4100 encoder/decoder

Intelligent Modules allow Symetrix Composer to bring the same level of native control previously available only for Symetrix DSP devices to Symetrix I/O devices and non-Symetrix hardware. This includes direct integration with ARC and W Series remotes, real-time control of parameters, access to logic integration, and more.

The Bottom Line: Available now, Symetrix Composer 7.3 software was created to enable designers to program a complete end-to-end DSP signal path using just one application.