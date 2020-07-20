Symetrix Introduces xIO Bluetooth Dante-Enabled Endpoint

The What: Symetrix has announced the xIO Bluetooth, a Dante-enabled Bluetooth endpoint available in a single-gang form factor.

The What Else: IP control and PoE power simplify installation by allowing a single cable connection from the xIO Bluetooth to a PoE enabled network switch. The xIO Bluetooth may be configured to allow media-only connectivity, phone bridge connectivity, or both. All aspects of xIO Bluetooth control can be controlled using Symetrix remotes, SymVue panels, or third-party control systems.

The xIO Bluetooth is a fully integrated member of the Symetrix xIO family of Dante endpoints allowing full control and configuration of the device, including Dante routing, from within Symetrix Composer software. All aspects of the xIO Bluetooth are fully configurable including the Bluetooth friendly device name, Dante channel names, connect/reconnect functionality, and security.

The Bottom Line: Using a modern, full-featured Bluetooth 5.0 chipset allows the xIO Bluetooth to offer extended range, a stable connection, and high-quality audio. Available in both US and EU form factors, the xIO Bluetooth has a sleek design and is compatible with standard single-gang US wall boxes with Decora faceplates, as well as EU/UK standard wall boxes.

The xIO Bluetooth will begin shipping in Q3.