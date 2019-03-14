Symco to Host its Annual Technology Showcases in April

Symco will host its annual Technology Showcases on April 23 in Tysons, VA, and April 25 in King of Prussia, PA.

The Symco Technology Showcases allow attendees to visit with more than 20 exhibitors to gain exposure to—and interact with—technology solutions and the people who are designing, installing, and using them.

“We’re excited to work with so many of our technology partners and AVIXA to bring these events to our local markets for those who aren’t able to travel to the large industry shows,” said Frank M. Culotta, president, Symco. "We’ve been hosting these events since 2003, and, each year, we’ve grown to serve a wider audience, not only with the breadth of products and solutions, but with professional development opportunities for our consultant, integrator, and end user attendees."

The Showcases will offer nine classes, including those with CTS RU credits, presented by Symco, Cambridge Sound Management, Lightware, Screen Innovations, Control Concepts, Utelogy, HRT, and AVIXA.

In addition, the events will also include an AVIXA Women’s Council and Diversity Council Presentation where participants will discuss key industry trends including AV-as-a-Service and what’s new in digital signage and projection screen technology.

The showcases are open to all integrators, VARs, consultants and technology managers and users.