Suspended LED Ceiling Brings Outside In at the Indianapolis Museum of Art

The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields completely reimagined its indoor courtyard during a recent renovation. With the help of AVI Systems (opens in new tab), Blockhouse Studios, and Neoti (opens in new tab), the indoor courtyard was brought to life with stunning visuals from a dvLED display and Neoti UHD Series panels.

The Challenge: Engaging and connecting throughout the museum

(Image credit: Neoti)

Known for encouraging and embracing new media and techniques, the Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields administrators were looking for new ways to engage a wider audience and create a multiuse gathering point that connects with the rest of the museum.

The area needed to feel as if it was intentionally part of the museum that would connect the other art galleries collectively while also serving as an attractive venue for other applications.

The Solution: Neoti support and UHD panels

(Image credit: Neoti)

The museum engaged in discussions with integrator AVI Systems and Blockhouse Studios. The unique space had some difficult technical challenges.

Through months of concepts and testing, it was determined that typical projection mapping was not the right technology for what they wanted to accomplish. The image quality wouldn’t match their expectations or vision.

To get the brightness, color accuracy, and durability expected for a long-term installation, direct view LED was the right choice. Neoti was brought in as a consultative partner to determine the appropriate pixel pitch and infrastructure of the suspending video ceiling. With LED industry expertise and partnerships, Neoti provided engineering support so that a special truss system could be designed to suspend the LED panels safely above visitors.

“Working with Neoti was great; Neoti worked closely with us every step of the way to create a one-of-a-kind screen that far surpassed our and the clients’ expectations," said Kevin Winkler, Blockhouse Studios.

(Image credit: Neoti)

A scaffolding was constructed with a false floor so teams could easily work on both sides of the ceiling panels. Over 500 panels were connected and calibrated in a three-week period. The truss system holds over 11,000 pounds of 2.5mm Neoti UHD panels.

A media server and remote-control system was installed to handle media playout. Blockhouse created a stunning 60-minute artistic video loop featuring backlit gels, foils and liquids, mixed with a variety of drone aerials around the Newfields grounds.

Clowes Pavilion “Reimagined” opened to rave reviews as an outstanding example of the blending of art, design and technology. The easily adjustable content and open-air feeling of the space makes it a versatile and unique attraction for museum patrons and rental event customers for years to come.

“The first time I was able to come into the courtyard and see the ceiling was just remarkable," said Tascha Horowitz, Newfields director of interpretation, media and publishing. "I was really struck by the way the light and the subtle color bathed the architecture of the courtyard, and the quality was so sharp and so clear, it was just really, really stunning. Beyond any of my expectations.”