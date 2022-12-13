SurgeX Announces Distribution Partnership with Starin

SurgeX (opens in new tab) and Starin have agreed to a distribution partnership effective immediately. Starin will offer the full spectrum of SurgeX power protection and monitoring solutions, as well as support for SurgeX product specification, system design, applications, and training.

“Starin has a tremendous reputation for its steadfast dedication to customer success,” said Steve Trunkett, director of global sales at SurgeX. This new partnership aligns seamlessly with SurgeX’s commitment to supporting this channel and will enable more integrators to access our line of robust power quality and monitoring solutions, as well as the training and implementation support required to meet the intense power management demands modern AV technology brings.”

The SurgeX line fits naturally into the comprehensive product portfolio offered by Starin. Starin is committed to serving the fast-evolving, complex demands of AV installations. This partnership will enable channel partners to more easily incorporate highly reliable and trusted power management, surge protection, and power conditioning solutions into their valuable projects.

“Our commitment to our reseller partners is to always bring forward the highest value offerings we can,” said Bobby Schwartz, CEO at Starin. “Working together with SurgeX allows us to expand our highly focused and value-add offerings with a company that understands the rigorous demands of the AV channel, and the service and training that is required. I look forward to the growth of our resellers with this expanded offering.”