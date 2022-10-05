SurgeX Adds New Sales Application Engineer

SurgeX (opens in new tab) appointed Jeff Mackey as sales application engineer. Effective immediately, Mackey will support the SurgeX team as the in-house technical expert for the entire product lineup, supporting sales, training and customer success across markets.

Mackey is a career-long AV professional who holds numerous industry and manufacturer certifications, including the AVIXA CTS-D certification for audiovisual system design. He brings over four decades of dynamic AV experience across the corporate, integration and hospitality markets to the SurgeX team.

(Image credit: SurgeX)

“Jeff has made a name for himself in the AV space with his impressive roundup of engineering roles and certifications. His bright energy and AV expertise will make him an invaluable asset for the SurgeX team,” said Steve Trunkett, director, global sales at SurgeX. “He’s made a name for himself as an expert in the space with the number of different engineering roles he’s held and the array of certifications to his name. His personality and professionalism will help us continue providing dealers the resources they need to increase sales, profitability and efficiency for their businesses.”

Mackey’s career began with a nine-year period at Disneyland, where he worked as an AV specialist and attractions lead. From there, Mackey served in a variety of impressive technical roles for Swank Audio Visuals through its acquisition by Kelso & Company. Over the following years, he fulfilled a range of engineering positions for leading AV companies while maintaining an adjunct faculty role at his local community college. Most recently, he completed his tenure as director of engineering for E1 Audiovisual Technologies.

“At each stop in my career I’ve been passionate about developing and implementing solutions that meet client needs while cultivating strong business relationships,” said Mackey. “It matters to me that technology systems provide the experiences clients expect, and SurgeX gives me the opportunity to use my experience and expertise to deliver on that value.”