SUNY launches COVID dashboard for all 64 schools (University Business)

"Within just two days after its unveiling, the numbers of positive cases on campuses across the State University of New York system are already being reported on a new dashboard dedicated to tracing results at all 64 of its colleges and universities."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

COVID dashboards are helping keep campus stakeholders, the community, and parents up to date on the latest data on coronavirus cases at an institution in real-time. For the State University of New York system, all 64 of its colleges are reporting on a centralized platform that can also organize the metrics on a campus-by-campus basis.