Studio Technologies Releases 3 New Announcer’s Consoles

Designed to serve as the audio control center for announcers, commentators, and production personnel, Studio Technologies unveiled its new Model 214A, 215A, and 216A Announcer’s Consoles. The three units incorporate upgraded capability and performance while maintaining compatibility with the original Model 214, 215 and 216 products. The new units enhance reliability and support configurations of all features using the STcontroller software application. In addition, the VenueView real-time monitoring features of STcontroller are also supported.

The Model 214A, 215A, and 216A Announcer’s Consoles are suitable for numerous applications including on-air television sports broadcasting, stadium announcement, and corporate AV. All three consoles are compatible with broadcast and audio system environments that utilize Dante audio-over-Ethernet technology. An Ethernet connection with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) is all that’s required to make a Model 214A, 215A, or 216A part of a sophisticated, networked audio system. Add a microphone and pair of headphones (or a broadcast headset) and the installation is complete. Whether it’s the on-air audio, the talkback audio, or the headphone cue feed, superior audio quality is always maintained.

The Model 214A’s two pushbutton switches, Model 215A’s three pushbutton switches, and Model 216A’s four pushbutton switches allow the user to control the main and talkback audio output channels. On all models, one pushbutton switch controls the status of the Dante main transmitter (output) channel. This is the audio channel intended for on-air, announcement, or other primary uses. The Model 214A, 215A, and 216A’s pushbutton switches utilize gold-plated contacts for reliable long-term operation and include backlighting using white LEDs. Three rotary controls allow the user to adjust the content and level of the two-channel headphone output. The Model 216A can also serve as a four-channel IFB (interrupted foldback or talent cueing) main station for remote production (REMI) applications. That unit will integrate all on-air, talkback, and cue audio signal routing in one compact package.