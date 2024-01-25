Studio Technologies Announces Model 362A Listen-only Beltpack

Introducing Studio Technologies latest beltpack powered by Dante audio-over-Ethernet technology. The Model 362A Listen-Only Beltpack supports headphone monitoring of two audio channels in a variety of applications, including sports and entertainment TV and radio events, web streaming broadcasts, corporate and government AV installations, and post-production facilities.

“The Model 362A provides users with the simple deployment, flexible configuration, and reliable operation afforded by Dante audio-over-Ethernet technology,” said Gordon Kapes, president of Studio Technologies. “Like our other products, the Model 362A was designed with Studio Technologies’ expertise in creating an intuitive user experience, while maintaining professional audio quality.”

By utilizing Dante, the Model 362A can offer excellent connectivity using Ethernet and configuration flexibility in a compact, durable package built for both studio and field deployment. With only a PoE connection and a pair of headphones or an earpiece, users can establish a complete broadcast talent cue (“IFB”) or audio monitoring location. Both quarter-inch and 3.5 mm 3-conductor ("stereo") headphone jacks allow connection of a wide range of stereo headphones, single or dual-ear broadcast headsets, and stereo or monaural earpieces or earbuds.

While each Model 362A is intended to be used by one user, production teams can easily integrate multiple units into their workflows. The unit is also compatible with other high-performance Dante-enabled products from Studio Technologies, including a range of broadcast-oriented units such as party-line (PL) intercom and IFB interfaces, intercom beltpacks, on-air beltpacks, and announcer's consoles. With Dante’s inherent compatibility, Model 362A units can be effectively deployed with a range of products from other manufacturers.

The Model 362A offers ease of operation with two push-in/push-out rotary controls (“pots”) for the user to select the desired level on the two-channel headphone output. Four LEDs provide a clear and complete indication of the unit’s operating status. The Model 362A’s enclosure is made from an aluminum alloy, which is both rugged and light weight. A stainless steel “belt clip,” located on the back of the unit, allows direct attachment to a user’s clothing.

The Model 362A operating parameters, including input channel assignment, level control operation, and minimum headphone output level, are configured using the STcontroller software application.