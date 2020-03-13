Students' Readiness to Adopt Fully Online Learning (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The COVID-19 pandemic is prompting many colleges and universities to abruptly and comprehensively adopt online learning in place of face-to-face classes, in an effort to limit transmission of the virus. Faculty, students, and support staff are all working to accommodate this massive change."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We're all thinking a lot about faculty readiness as many schools shift their face-to-face courses online as campuses shut down. But what about students — how ready are they? EDUCAUSE Review takes a look.