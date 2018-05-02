Strong/MDI Takes Over Activities of Eclipse Screens

Strong/MDI Screen Systems has announced it will take over the business activities of Eclipse Projection Screens. Dustin Small, former CEO at Eclipse, will join Ballantyne Strong as the new director of specialty projects. He will be based in Orlando, FL, where he will continue to manage the division and promote integrated screen solutions for themed applications.

“This partnership brings together Dustin Small’s 20 years of theme park design experience with Strong/MDI’s 40 plus years of cinema expertise. The one-stop screen solutions it enables us to provide to themed entertainment professionals are both practical and cost-effective.” said Francois Barrette, vice president and general manager, Strong/MDI.

“Turnkey solutions are in high demand, and sometimes a strategic relationship is the best way to accomplish that,” said Small. “The patented curvilinear screen system [from Eclipse Projection Systems] is enhanced with Strong/MDI’s wide range of screen products and optical coatings designed for themed entertainment applications.”