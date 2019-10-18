Steve Wozniak to Present Newly Elevated SMPTE Fellows During the SMPTE Awards Gala

Silicon Valley icon and renowned philanthropist Steve Wozniak will help to honor the motion-imaging industry leaders being elevated to SMPTE Fellow status at the SMPTE 2019 annual technical conference. During the SMPTE Awards Gala on Thurs., Oct. 24, Wozniak will introduce new SMPTE Fellows and present them with plaques recognizing their achievements.

Steve Wozniak (Image credit: Michael Bulbenko)

Fifteen new SMPTE Fellows will be elevated during the SMPTE Fellows Luncheon on Mon., Oct. 21, and then recognized once again during the Awards Gala. The honor of SMPTE Fellow is conferred on individuals who have, through their proficiency and contributions to the motion-picture, television, or related industries, attained an outstanding rank among engineers or executives in media and entertainment.

"We are thrilled to have Steve join us to honor the newest class of SMPTE Fellows," said Pat Griffis, SMPTE president and vice president of technology, Office of the CTO at Dolby Laboratories. "As one of the world's best-known innovators in the realm of engineering, he is a wonderful fit for this celebration. I know that his participation will help make this year's SMPTE Awards Gala a memorable event for everyone involved."

STMPE 2019 runs from Oct. 21-24 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites in Los Angeles. More information is available at is available at 2019.smpte.org.