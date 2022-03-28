Stellar Service Awards Voting is Now Open

The winners are up to you.

Voting is now open for the SCN Stellar Service Awards 2022. This is our annual opportunity to celebrate companies leading the way with outstanding service.

There are eight categories, each with companies that want your vote:

• Best In-House

• Best Online Training

• Best Sales Operation

• Best Tech Support

• Best Supporting Content

• Best Design Services/Tolls

• Best Website Dealer UX

• Best Project Management Tools

You can research each entry on the awards website and vote for one entry per category. Voting closes on 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Thank you for being a part of the SCN Stellar Service Awards 2022. Vote here.