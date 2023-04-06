Stanton Social Prime Guests Enjoy Energetic Atmosphere with 1 SOUND

The renowned Tao Group Hospitality recently added another upscale dining experience, this one located in Caesars Palace Las Vegas. For the audio, National Technology Associates worked with 1 SOUND’s (opens in new tab) Custom Shop on the audio system for Stanton Social Prime.

Designed by the architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, the 200-seat space draws inspiration from the original restaurant on New York's Lower East Side and the Las Vegas Strip, with a modern nod to Art Deco style and dramatic showmanship. Understanding these aesthetic goals for the client, National Technology Associates, in-charge of the audio design and installation, matched the Cannon Loudspeakers and their C-Clamps to the restaurant's interior.

“Guests will be able to experience high energy dining," said Chef Chris Santos. "They're going to get great food, great hospitality but it's going to be a really upbeat atmosphere. We like to say we throw a party every night."

This audio design uses Cannon C6s with Floor Sub FSUB45s hidden under banquets in the main areas, providing the SPL needed to achieve the “energetic” atmosphere the restaurant was striving for. Cannon C5s were installed in the two private dining rooms. The sound quality and capability of the Cannon Series provides the sonic intelligibility fit for a proper Tao Group dining-experience.