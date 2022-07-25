How a Las Vegas Restaurant Heightens the Sensory Experience through Sound

To bring Chef Tetsuya Wakuda and John Kunkel's Las Vegas restaurant to life, The Rockwell Group turned to 1 SOUND (opens in new tab) loudspeakers to capture a heightened sensory experience.

Wakuda is officially opening inside the Palazzo Tower of The Venetian Las Vegas. Wakuda Las Vegas marks the first U.S. restaurant for the chef who has earned accolades at his two-Michelin-Star Waku Ghin at Marina Bay Sands Singapore and his popular Tetsuya’s in Sydney, Australia.

The high-end Japanese restaurant, with design by The Rockwell Group, captures the tension between traditional and modern Japan in a bold and thoughtful way through cuisine, design, and art. Wakuda offers its renowned sensory experience using flavor, aesthetic, and ambiance. The dining scenes in Singapore and Las Vegas are slated for a game-changing new offering with the debut of Wakuda.

This multi-room, 264-seat restaurant, has about 60 1 SOUND loudspeakers installed throughout. There is even a secret bar and private dining room located within the restaurant. The restaurant takes inspiration from the Shinjuku Golden Gai area of Tokyo, famous for its nightlife, with more than 200 tiny bars in a six-block area, explaining its artwork and nightlife feel along with sophisticated dining. This is a versatile space in terms of the audio system, it needs to be successful for background music as well as a club lounge feel later at night.

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

This lounge and bar space in the restaurant is set up with a DJ booth set to play through the house system. In this space, four Tower LCC44s are mounted using the Tower Wall Bracket. Tower LCC44 columns offer higher SPL and wide 120-degree dispersion covering the room and bar. FSUB45s are hidden under the banquettes and WSUB45s are mounted to a wall out of sight to provide fast-responding, tight bass. The FSUB45 is floor supported and down-firing with four 5-inch drivers and a 10-inch passive radiator. The WSUB45 is comprised of the same elements except in a different form factor at only 6.6-inches wide, making it another tool for the installer when it comes to the challenge of hiding subwoofers and maintaining good sound.

The main dining area has 1 SOUND’s coaxial Cannon C6s mounted with C-Clamps. C6s have an extended low-frequency and high-fidelity sound because of its 6.5-inch coaxial silk dome driver and passive radiator in the rear. This allows for music in the restaurant to be sonically intelligible and non-invasive so people are able to converse and have less ear-fatigue. WSUB45’s hang from the ceiling, down-firing for distributed bass throughout the main dining room. Cannons were also mounted for the outdoor balcony dining area along with Floor Sub FSUB45’s. All 1 SOUND loudspeakers are IP55 indoor/outdoor.