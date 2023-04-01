1 SOUND Releases New Product, Adds New Distribution Partner

1 SOUND (opens in new tab) has been busy of late. Check out its latest loudspeaker and well as its partnership with NTX Distribution.

The LF44 joins the Tower Series as the Low Frequency Extension Column

(Image credit: 1 SOUND)

The Tower LF44 is the newest product to join 1 SOUND’s catalog, furthering the application possibilities of The Tower Series. The LF44 is a low frequency column array loudspeaker, meant to perform with the Tower LCC44 or LCC84 as a low frequency extension. The LF44 is the same construction and look as the LCC44, therefore all the LCC44 accessories are applicable to the LF44. It can be deployed in a flown array with the LCC44 and LCC84 or can be wall mounted independently. This module consists of four high-powered, low frequency drivers, and has a bandwidth of 70 Hz-200 Hz. The LF44 uses an independent amp channel with proprietary DSP. Like all other 1 SOUND speakers, the LF44 is IP55 and saltwater resistant with custom colors available.

1 SOUND, NTX Distribution Partner

1 SOUND partnered with NTX Distribution to be its exclusive distributor in Mexico. NTX Distribution, based out of Mexico City, meets the needs of audio, video and lighting solutions for commercial and custom integration and entertainment sectors.

"We are very proud to begin distributing products in this country that we love, as well as its people," said Lou Mannarino, CEO of 1 SOUND. "Our expectations here are good; I have knowledge of the market mainly through other American brands and also from contact with many musicians. We know that Mexico is very extensive and that there are many places where the brand can enter very well."