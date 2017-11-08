Stampede’s 2017 Big Book of AV Tour Heads to San Diego

Stampede continues its 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series in San Diego on November 16, at the Westin San Diego (400 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101). Attendee registration is now open.



“San Diego is quickly progressing to the top of the tech ladder, with more and more startups planting their roots there each year,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede President & COO. “This, paired with the city’s diverse market and growing innovation sector, will give us a platform to engage with the technology community there, providing resellers and customers the opportunity to experience the latest innovations and meet one-on-one with manufacturers showcasing their newest products and technologies.”

According to Kelly, the daylong conference is designed to provide industry insights, technology updates and training forums for the totality of a reseller’s business needs and will feature the latest technologies for audio, video, display, projection, lighting and staging, digital signage, conferencing, digital content creation, networking, signal distribution, and much more.

The day will begin at 10:00 AM with the Stampede Tech Showcase that brings attendees and manufacturers together in an exhibition environment that allows manufacturers to present and demonstrate their latest product, systems and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase.

Open throughout the day is The Samsung Experience Demo Room, which shows a range of innovative display solutions. Guided tours will begin at 10:00AM and will occur every 30 minutes for the duration of the event.

The day will also feature a series of on-site presentations that include Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential and Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities, both of which will be led by Director of Engineering at Unmanned Vehicle University, Paul Dragos. Additional presentations include Samsung QLED: The Next Generation of Commercial Display Technology, Cut the Cords: BYOD, Wireless Presentation From Any Device and Key Digital’s Enterprise Over IP Systems.

Each event includes an information-rich schedule of exhibits, training sessions, product introductions, and networking opportunities. Participating exhibitors on the Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series include AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Casio, Chief, Christie, dji, Display Ten, Epson, FireFX, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, Jelco, Just Lamps, Ken-a-Vision, LG Business Solutions, Luidia, Lumens, Luxul, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, revolabs, Samsung, Sharp, Stampede University, Stewart Filmscreen, TAG Global Systems, TAP-it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, wePresent, Wilson Pro, and Yamaha Commercial Audio. Exhibitors may vary based on location.