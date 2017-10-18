Stampede Big Book of AV Tour Stops in Miami on October 26th

Stampede is bringing its Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series to Miami on October 26, 2017 at the Mayfair Hotel & Spa. Attendee registration is now open.



“Miami is rapidly becoming the launch pad for many international technology start-ups either for their United States operations or for their Latin American operations,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede President & COO Kevin Kelly. “And this explosion in tech start-ups is creating sustained demand for both traditional and new products and systems throughout the entire economy. “The Miami stop of our tour will be the one strategic opportunity of the fall season for resellers and customers to come out and experience the latest innovations in AV, IT, digital signage, unified communications, drones, and more.”

According to Kelly, the daylong conference is designed to provide industry insights, technology updates and training forums for the totality of a reseller’s business needs and will feature the latest technologies for audio, video, display, projection, lighting and staging, digital signage, conferencing, digital content creation, networking, signal distribution, and much more.

The day will begin at 10:00AM with the Stampede Tech Showcase that brings attendees and manufacturers together in an exhibition environment that allows manufacturers to present and demonstrate their latest product, systems and services. A complimentary breakfast will be available throughout the Stampede Tech Showcase, providing attendees with additional ‘food for thought’ while they meet with manufacturers.

The Samsung Experience Demo Room will be open throughout the day, displaying a range of innovative display solutions. Guided tours will begin at 10:00AM and will occur every 30 minutes for the duration of the event.

The day will also feature a series of on-site presentations that include an Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry and Business Potential and Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities. Both presentations will be led by Drone Video Systems expert Rob Luther.

“A recent Market Watch study estimates that by 2021, the commercial drone market will be worth $4.8 billion dollars," said Kelly. "Understanding the opportunity this reality presents to ProAV resellers is becoming more and more urgent every day if resellers want to be prepared with the right mix of products, education and insurance to capitalize on this historic business opportunity."

Each event includes an information-rich schedule of exhibits, training sessions, product introductions, and networking opportunities. Participating exhibitors on the Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series include AEE, Atlona, AVTEQ, Casio, Chief, Christie, dji, Display Ten, Epson, FireFX, Hitachi, HuddleCamHD, Jelco, Just Lamps, Ken-a-Vision, LG Business Solutions, Luidia, Lumens, Luxul, Mustang, NEC, Oklahoma Sound, Optoma, Peerless, Philips, Planar, Premier Mounts, revolabs, Samsung, Sharp, Stampede University, Stewart Filmscreen, TAG Global Systems, TAP-it, TSI Touch, Unmanned Vehicle University, Vidyo, wePresent, Wilson Pro, and Yamaha Commercial Audio. Exhibitors may vary based on location.