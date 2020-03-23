Staffbase Develops an App for Crisis Communication with Employees

The What: Staffbase has just released Staffbase NOW, a real-time communications solution to help companies reach their entire workforce quickly and reliably during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond.

The What Else: Staffbase NOW was developed specifically for crisis communication. Having seen how its customers operating in areas hard hit by the coronavirus outbreak such as China and Italy were turning in record numbers to their employee app for up-to-date news and trusted information, Staffbase rapidly built a tool designed to address these critical use cases and be deployed in just three days.

With Staffbase NOW, messages can be distributed to all of a company's employees or specifically to those in certain roles or locations. Automatic translation allows important content to be read and understood globally. The app also enables companies to gather FAQs and share them in one easy-to-find location. The result is a single, reliable source of critical announcements and updates—ensuring that no employee is left uninformed during times of crisis.

The Bottom Line: Staffbase NOW can be set up and activated for employees within three days. Content modules are ready for immediate input of news and information, and advisors from Staffbase's Customer Success team are assigned to help navigate the journey from onboarding to optimization.

Once configured, employees can download the app directly to their personal smartphones via all public app stores, ensuring widespread adoption. There is no setup fee if purchased before June 30, 2020, and, as with every Staffbase product, Staffbase NOW is secure and compliant with ISO 27001 and SSAE-16 standards, ensuring full data security.

