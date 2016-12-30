SQM Digital Signage Installs Solution in Posnania

A digital signage system designed by SQM Digital Signage and comprising more than 100 multimedia device, has been installed at the Posnania shopping centre.



The supplied solution is primarily LED screens, including Europe’s largest elliptical transparent screen, as well as interactive videowalls and tablets. System management is carried out with the use of Scala software.

Opened in October 2016 in the Polish city of Poznań, Posnania is one of the largest and most modern commercial buildings in east-central Europe. The SQM digital signage system is just one of dozens of facilities and services designed for customers who use new technologies.