Sony Presents New Display Solutions at InfoComm 2017

Sony’s InfoComm 2017 exhibit highlights a full line of solutions to meet today’s A/V requirements for professional display and presentation. Under the theme “Beyond Definition,” Sony is showcasing its display, A/V and presentation technologies, including 4K and laser light source projection, pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) cameras, AV over IP, 4K display panels and live event production systems.

Sony's Canvas Crystal LED display is front and center at the Sony InfoComm booth.

Sony’s Vision Exchange is a new intuitive collaboration solution for education and corporate users. Flexible and cost-effective, Vision Exchange brings together students, lecturers and presenters in a dynamic workgroup-based environment that encourages creative discussion and knowledge exchange.

Ideal for higher education and corporate conference rooms, Vision Exchange fits a range of teaching spaces and meeting areas. Teams can brainstorm and work collaboratively, wirelessly sharing content from everyone’s laptop or tablet. Vision Exchange enables active learning and supports interactive lectures in classrooms with methods that encourage deeper student engagement and understanding in today’s BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) environments.

With the soon-to-be-released Remote Communication license option, participants can join discussions from remote locations, making teamwork truly global. It lets workgroups connect with other sites using standards-based videoconferencing systems. Participants can share content from their own devices (laptops, tablets and smartphones), as well as annotations overlaid on images or whiteboard descriptions in real-time.

Today, most meeting rooms are based around a cabled, single content source and a single display, plus a dedicated A/V system with switchers, videoconferencing systems and other hardware. This complex set-up is frequently a cause of wasted time and frustration, as presenters struggle with awkward wiring instead of focusing on the meeting itself – all of which is eliminated through the use of Vision Exchange.

The BRC-X1000 is a 4K remote camera that combines image quality and PTZ operation with the flexibility of 3G-SDI and HDMI connections. It is ideal for live broadcasts, event production, houses of worship, weddings, education, hospital, government and more. The heart of these new cameras is Sony’s 1.0 type back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS sensor and image processing engine coupled with a 12x optical zoom Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens.

Clear Image Zoom capabilities to 24x in HD and 18x in 4K allow users to enlarge an image while retaining its original quality. The camera delivers 4K resolution at 30p and Full HD images at 60p, even in low light. The BRC-H800 is the full HD version of the camera.

Upcoming software version updates will enable a Tele Convert Mode and support for 24P. The Tele Convert Mode can double the cameras’ zoom capabilities, up to 48x zoom while maintaining a 1920 x 1080 resolution. This zoom capability takes full advantage of the high-resolution image sensor and works perfectly in applications such as government and education, for auditoriums or large classrooms.

The cameras’ high speed 60p HD mode can capture fast-paced subjects, useful when shooting live sports. Future support for 24P will give professionals added flexibility to use the cameras as a creative tool with a beautiful bokeh for dramatic depth-of-field effects.

Sony is introducing a range of laser light source (Z-Phosphor) projectors to commercial applications such as mid-sized class rooms and meeting rooms where conventional light source (lamp) projectors are commonly used. The new Z-Phosphor range includes two new LaserLite models — VPL-PHZ10 (WUXGA) and VPL-PWZ10 (WXGA) — that bring the benefits of laser technology — image quality, color reproduction, lower cost, and virtually zero-maintenance — to customers who previously may have only been able to experience lamp-based projection. The new projectors’ light source has a total constant brightness of 4500 lumens for up to 12,000 hours depending on usage environment.

The new projectors inherit many popular and convenient features from Sony’s existing laser models such as BrightEra® 3LCD panel technology, which reproduces red, green and blue components of an image separately to ensure natural-looking and vivid colors.

The new models are designed to deliver enhanced picture quality with features such as “Reality Creation,” which analyzes and processes every input signal to refine detail, clarity and sharpness for naturally up-scaled images. This provides higher-resolution perspective, even in the lower-resolution WXGA series. The Contrast Enhancer feature expands the perceived dynamic range of the signal by refining light and dark areas of an image in real-time.

The FWD-100Z9D and FWD-75X850E are Sony’s latest 100- and 75-inch 4K HDR professional BRAVIA displays.

The FWD-100Z9D 4K, HDR professional display uses Backlight Master Drive to offer brightness and dynamic range and near perfect black levels and brightness. The display features more color, depth and realism and can upscale images, while the combination of 4K and HDR technology enables detailed, lifelike pictures.

The FWD-75X850E 4K, HDR-ready professional display features TRILUMINOUS display and 4K HDR Processor X1 offering outstanding picture performance.