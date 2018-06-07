Sony Highlights BRAVIA Professional Displays at InfoComm 2018

Among the products Sony is showcasing this year at InfoComm 2018 Booth C2363 are its newest BRAVIA Professional Displays.

The models include 43”, 49”, 55”, 65”, 75” and 85” versions, which enable collaboration in education and corporate applications including meeting rooms, classrooms, lobbies, hotel guest rooms, showrooms, sports venues and more.

Highlights include scalable architecture, operation on the Android TV platform, an intuitive user interface for content, device management, network and serial communication control, flexible installation options and HTML5 support. It can even be used in conjunction with Vision Exchange to create a fully functional huddle room or collaborative learning environment.

The new displays are planned to be available in June 2018.