Sony, Exterity Partner on IP Video, Digital Signage Solutions

Sony has formed a partnership between its Professional BRAVIA unit and enterprise IP video solution provider Exterity in Asia Pacific. The latest collaboration aims at transforming the way enterprises connect through professional display solutions, pushing the boundaries of digital signage to discover innovative environments.

“Staying connected is key in today’s fast-changing world,” said Tadahiro Fukumoto, head of professional displays marketing, business and industrial solutions marketing, Professional Solutions Company (PSAP), Sony Electronics Asia Pacific. “Sony’s Professional BRAVIA remain fiercely committed in the development of immersive and interactive environments with all-rounded digital solutions. We are extremely pleased to work with Exterity as one of our solution partners, continuing the conversation that inspires individuals, engages audiences, and encourages limitless collaboration.”

Founded in 2001, Exterity is a global provider of enterprise IP video technology that delivers integrated, end-to-end IPTV and digital signage solutions that help organizations to harness the power of video to communicate, educate, and entertain. With a global presence, Exterity works with customers in a wide range of industry sectors, including corporate and finance, broadcast and media, hospitality, education, and stadiums and venues.

“Asia-Pacific is a fast-growing market, and as the AV/IT convergence gains momentum, buyers require the best solutions to communicate, educate, and entertain a wide range of audiences,” said Colin Farquhar, CEO at Exterity. “With a team on the ground, partners across the region, the assurance that our IP-based solutions are integrated into the most advanced professional displays from Sony, we are totally committed to the region. We look forward to working more closely with Sony to guarantee that APAC consumers continue to get the best IP video and digital signage experiences whether in the office, in hotels, or at school and in stadiums.”

“Across the region, we are seeing a tremendous growth in the caliber of AV over IP,” Jamie Hind, regional director for APAC at Exterity added. “This is partly due to APAC consumers being used to, and expecting high-quality video everywhere they go, particularly in hospitality. Consumers don’t want to compromise on this, and we are proud to work with companies like Sony to deliver IPTV and digital signage across the region, offering a better than home experience to our customers and their guests.”

Sony’s Professional BRAVIA displays range in screen sizes from 43 to 85 inches. The lineup allows users to create compelling signage and transform workspace and public area displays with simplified workflow and optimized facilities management of AV equipment. A number of displays in the Professional BRAVIA range will receive expanded capabilities from Exterity.