Sony Electronics Donates N95 Masks to Local Hospitals

In keeping with its commitment to use its resources to help those impacted by COVID-19, Sony Electronics has donated its stock of personal protective equipment (PPE) to several medical facilities in New Jersey, New York, and California, states where the company has offices.

Sony's David Bertolette and Cheryl Goodman organize PPE donations for COVID-19 relief. (Image credit: Sony)

As different states continue to enact measures to slow the rate of infection, Sony wants to maintain its support to hospitals that are still in need of PPE. Sony has distributed 8,600 masks to date in New Jersey and New York to facilities including Holy Name Medical Center, St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, and Lincoln Medical Center.

“We know that so many hospitals need and will continue to need PPE,” said Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics. “Having been born at Holy Name, the tri-state area is near and dear to my heart. We are thrilled that we can provide support locally in New Jersey and New York as we will be doing in California and in other locations.”

“Sony cares about our front line professionals, which is why we are providing N95 masks to local hospitals in the New York and New Jersey area,” added Theresa Alesso, president, Imaging Products & Solutions Professional Division at Sony Electronics. “We are fortunate to be in a position to lend a helping hand to our neighbors, and it’s even more meaningful for us to give back to the healthcare community, an industry Sony has proudly worked alongside and served for over 30 years.”

Sony hopes to be able to continue to raise awareness that hospitals and medical professionals will continue to need support in the days ahead.