Sony Crystal LED Display System Honored as Display Industry Award Winner

Sony Electronics' Crystal LED display system has been recognized by the Society for Information Display (SID) as one of the organization’s 2019 Display Industry Award (DIA) winners for “Display of the Year.” DIA recipients were honored during an awards luncheon held on May 15 as part of Display Week.

Winning displays were determined as those with the most significant technological advances and outstanding features. DIAs are awarded each year in three categories: Display of the Year, Display Application of the Year, and Display Component of the Year. Winners are chosen by a panel of experts who evaluate nominees for their degree of technical innovation and commercial significance, in addition to their potential for a positive social impact.

“Crystal LED goes beyond conventional display technologies by delivering over a million-to-one contrast and a picture quality that is absolutely breathtaking,” said Neal Manowitz, deputy president for Sony Imaging Products and Solutions Americas. “My sincerest thanks go to SID for their generous recognition of Crystal LED technology and its ability to offer professionals one of the most immersive and unforgettable visual experiences available.”

Sony’s Crystal LED display system delivers contrast, thanks to a 99 percent black surface area using ultrafine LEDs, precise color reproduction, and a nearly 180-degree viewing angle. The technology is currently used in professional applications across the world. Its modular nature enables the Crystal LED display to accommodate virtually any size or aspect ratio.

"We are delighted to award Sony a Display of the Year Award for its Crystal LED Display System," said Wei Chen, SID’s Display Industry Awards Committee Chairman. "The Display Industry Awards are SID’s highest honor, presented to recognize the best display products or applications introduced to the market during the previous calendar year. On behalf of SID, we would like to commend Sony’s ongoing commitment to innovation and to helping shape the future of display performance and solutions."

Sony's Crystal LED display system will be on display at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 2200.