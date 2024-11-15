Sonos Readies for the Pro AV Market with Launch of Era 100 Pro

Sonos has introduced the Era 100 Pro, its first-ever speaker optimized for professional installation in light-commercial and residential spaces. Exclusively sold in pairs through select Sonos partners specializing in professional installation, Era 100 Pro will be available alongside Era 100 Pro Surface Mount, which delivers flexible mounting for a variety of layouts and applications. Zones, a new software feature that makes configuring and controlling multiple speakers easier and more customizable for larger spaces, will be available via a Sonos app update on iOS and Android at the same time.

“Following our entry into the $2B light commercial audio market last year with Sonos Pro, our SaaS product for businesses, we are now making our hardware debut with Era 100 Pro, the first Sonos product designed specifically for professional installation,” said Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos. “With a focus on creating the best solutions for our installer community, we have built a strong team of industry veterans across product, engineering, sales and more to lead our professional developments. In collaboration with our global partners, we’re committed to furthering our commercial business and offering new, much needed solutions to this market.”

With the rich sound, design, and versatile control that Sonos is known for, Era 100 Pro has been specifically designed to provide a complete, end to end solution for professional installation. That includes features such as:

Power over Ethernet: With one single cable that delivers both power and data, Era 100 Pro simplifies the installation process by eliminating the cost and complexities of having to install AC mains at each speaker location, allowing more unique configurations in various locations.

Customizable with zones: Introduced alongside Era 100 Pro, zones offers an easier and more customizable way to orchestrate and control larger scale installations. Users can configure speakers together into a predictable, unified entity, providing a more permanent experience that stays consistent throughout use.

Versatile Surface Mount (sold separately in pairs) : Era 100 Pro Surface Mount boasts 30-degree pan and tilt ranges and 360-degree rotation, enabling installation in any orientation. Its indexed ball joint allows installers to achieve repeatable angles with precision, enabling fast deployment when mounting multiple speakers, while also ensuring the speakers won't sag over time.

Safety Enhancements: Era 100 Pro has a built-in threaded insert and optional eyebolt that provides a secondary safety attachment point should building codes require it, helping the speaker withstand seismic events and avoid accidental damage. The hook receptacle increases stability when paired with the Surface Mount in non-portrait orientations.

Premium Sound: Leveraging the same acoustic architecture as Era 100, Era 100 Pro provides high quality sound and impressive low frequency performance, unique within the PoE speaker category. With two 0.63-inch (16mm) silk angled high-frequency drivers and a 3.5x4.4 inch (90.8x111.9mm) carbon filled-polypropylene low-frequency driver, the speaker delivers rich sound across a wide 240-degree horizontal dispersion, giving broad coverage from a compact profile.

Sonos Pro compatibility (U.S. only): Clients can control Era 100 Pro and zones directly from the Sonos app or Sonos Pro dashboard via a tablet or computer, allowing a seamlessly integrated business solution without needing additional control units or components.