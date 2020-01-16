Solotech Launches Online AV Equipment Store

Solotech, number nine on the 2019 SCN Top 50, has launched e-commerce platform, the Solotech Online Store. The store is designed to be a resource for individuals and shops looking for professional audiovisual and entertainment technologies deliverable at home.

Currently offering used professional audio, video, and lighting equipment available for shipment everywhere within Canada, the platform will support, in a second phase, purchases made in the United States.

“This is the outcome of several months of tireless work to deliver a dynamic platform with a selection of both high-quality and affordable audiovisual products since as they are second hand. What we offer with the Solotech Online Store, is a simplified shopping experience for diverse clients, from the beginner DJ looking for their first mixer, to the entertainment venue owner who’d like to get their hands on premium-brand projectors, all in just a few clicks,” said Philip Giffard, president of the Sales and Systems Integration Division of Solotech who oversaw the project.

Previously used by Solotech during the tours of international artists, all products displayed on the online store are meticulously tested by the company’s teams of specialists before being offered for sale and guaranteed 90 days.

“The launch of our e-commerce platform is another turning point in Solotech’ digital initiatives. We are delighted to offer an online store allowing to shop used audiovisual equipment with confidence at a supplier with a proven reputation," added Martin Tremblay, president and CEO of Solotech. "We are confident that this new offering will meet the expectations of many of our current and future customers, considering the quality of service, the platform’s aesthetics and user-friendliness, as well as the diversity of the products for sale."

To view the e-commerce platform, visit store.solotech.com/en_CA.