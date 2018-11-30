SNHU’s new program reimagines the concept of college (eCampus News)

"Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is reimaging the traditional conception of college as the middle ground between high school and the workplace. In a merger with LRNG, a non-profit that serves disadvantaged youth populations, SNHU will work with cities and employers to develop innovative learning and workforce solutions."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

SNHU has made a name for itself as an innovative institution. This new merger takes their unique approach even further, forging new pathways for students with micro-credentials, badges, and playlists.